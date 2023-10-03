Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest player to score T20I century for India with maiden ton

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden T20I century against Nepal in Asian Games 2023 quarter-final

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his golden run as he smashed his maiden T20I century for India, nearly three months after his first Test hundred, against Nepal in the Asian Games 2023 quarter-final on Tuesday, October 3. Jaiswal became the youngest centurion for India in T20I cricket at 21 years 279 days as he broke Shubman Gill year's record, who achieved the feat earlier this year against New Zealand. Jaiswal is now the 8th Indian batter to score a century in T20Is.

The 21-year-old was aggressive from the outset as he raced off to 42 off 15. With the ground at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou so small, Jaiswal knew he could take his chances and kept going as India brought up their 50 in just four overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad was comparatively slow on his captaincy debut but Jaiswal ensured that run rate was maintained.

Jaiswal brought up his half-century in just 22 balls and it seemed he would completed a century soon enough as he kept going for his shots. However, three wickets in quick succession at the other end meant Jaiswal had to curb his instincts a bit before opening up again to complete a first century in T20 internationals.

Jaiswal smashed the joint-fourth fastest century for India as he equalled Suryakumar Yadav's record. Rohit Sharma still has the fastest century for India in T20Is when he slammed a ton in 2017 off just 35 balls against Sri Lanka in Indore.

Youngest to score a century for India in T20Is

21 years 279 days - Yashasvi Jaiswal v NEP, 2023

23 years 146 days - Shubman Gill v NZ, 2023

23 years 156 days - Suresh Raina v SA, 2010

24 years 131 days - KL Rahul v WI, 2016

Fastest T20I century for India

35 balls - Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka (Indore, 2017)

45 balls - Suryakumar Yadav vs Sri Lanka (Rajkot, 2023)

46 balls - KL Rahul vs West Indies (Lauderhill, 2016)

48 balls - Suryakumar Yadav vs England (Nottingham, 2022)

48 balls - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Nepal (Hangzhou, 2023)

