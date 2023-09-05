Asia Cup 2023: Super 4 matches, Final to stay in Colombo

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Both the matches of Team India in Asia Cup so far have been affected by rain

The remaining matches of Asia Cup 2023 will stay in Colombo with a significant improvement in weather in the last couple of days. With the monsoon at its peak in Pallekele and Colombo and the forecast for the rest of the week not looking any good, it was speculated that the Super Fours and the final of the Asia Cup could be shifted out of Colombo, however, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to keep the matches in the capital city itself.

As per a PTI report, the ACC held discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and decided to stick with Colombo as far as hosting six Asia Cup matches was concerned. The other option available was Hambantota, but logistical issues and the unavailability of a hotel near the venue in the southern part of the island nation didn't make that a viable option.

Hambantota is one of the drier regions in the country as of now and has been experiencing drought which is why the SLC themselves suggested that option but relocating equipment at such short notice became too tall a task for the broadcaster to stay with and hence Colombo stays.

More to follow...

