Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Head to Head record in Sri Lanka

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the ODI format in the upcoming Asia Cup for the first time since 2019 World Cup. The two teams faced-off in the T20 format four times in last four years - once each in T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022 and twice in the T20 Asia Cup last year. However, it will be a completely different ball game in the 50-over format when these two teams clash on September 2 in the league stage encounter in the Asia Cup.

This is the 16th edition of the Asia Cup (T20I and ODI combined) but surprisingly, India and Pakistan have never faced off in a final of this tournament. Nevertheless, the format of the Asia Cup makes sure that these two teams face-off against each other at least twice. The other team in their group is Nepal who are playing the competition for the first time and not many are giving them a chance to pip either India or Pakistan.

In this case, both arch-rivals will make it to the Super Fours round where they are scheduled to face on September 10. Both matches will be taking place in Kandy and Colombo respectively. With no bilteral series happening between the two countries, India and Pakistan often face each other at neutral venues and in Sri Lanka, they have locked horns on three occasions.

The first time the arch-rivals locked horns in the island nation was in 1997 and the match was washed out due to rain. Pakistan were reeling on 30/5 after nine overs in that encounter but play never resumed. The next encounter between the two teams happened in 2004 and this time, the Men in Green emerged victorious beating India by 59 runs while defending a mammoth total of 300 runs.

Six years later, the two sides returned to face each other in Dambulla and the Men in Blue sealed the last over thriller chasing down 268 runs with one ball and three wickets in hand. This match is also remembered for the on-field feud between Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar and the former had celebrated wildly after smashing the six eventually winning the game for India.

Here's the head to head record of IND vs PAK in Sri Lanka

Matches Played - 3

India won - 1

Pakistan won - 1

No Result - 1

