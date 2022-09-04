Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli looks to settle scores with Mohammad Rizwan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Mohammed Rizwan in a battle to claim the top spot in the list of highest run-getters in the Asia Cup

IND vs PAK: The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is currently underway and the top 4 teams are making their claim to the Asian Championship. With Bangladesh and Hong Kong crashing out, Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have all made it to the super 4 and will have a go at each other. Things have intensified at the Asia Cup with all 4 qualified teams displaying their best brand of cricket but this tournament is certainly a dress rehearsal for the T20I World Cup that is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. India and Pakistan have qualified from Group A, whereas Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have qualified from Group B.

Earlier in the tournament, India did face Pakistan on August 28, 2022, and defeated them by a margin of 5 wickets. Babar Azam-led Pakistan had inflicted a 10-wicket loss over India in the 2021 T20I World Cup and it was now India's chance to redeem themselves and return the favor. The super 4 match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 4, 2022. After the conclusion of the league stage, the top spots in both lists (most runs and most wickets) are occupied by Afghanistan players. With 135 runs Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the highest run-getter of the tournament so far whereas Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the leading bowler of the ongoing tournament with 7 wickets. But ahead of the big clash, it is Mohammed Rizwan and Virat Kohli who would want to race ahead in this list and claim the top spot.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan

Without a grain of any doubt, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is an impact player. He is their go-to man in difficult times. In the ongoing Asia Cup, skipper Babar Azam has failed to make any notable contributions to his team. Despite being in the form of his life, Babar has found it difficult to get going, both against India and Hong Kong. On the contrary, Rizwan stands solid like a piece of rock. The wicketkeeper-batsman in 2 matches has amassed 121 runs at an average of 121.00. With a strike rate of 122.22, Rizwan has hit 10 fours and 2 sixes and is currently positioned 2nd on the list of highest run-getters in the ongoing Asia Cup.

India: Virat Kohli

The modern-day legend, the man who has dominated the game for almost a decade. Virat's exploits on the international stage are legendary but for the past two years, the batsman doesn't seem to be enjoying a great run. Right now, loads of eyeballs are fixed on him, because Rohit Sharma-led team India has a world cup to play in a month. Surprising everybody, Virat has shown a few promising glimpses of his return. The Indian batting maestro has scored 94 runs in the 2 Asia Cup matches that he has played. As of now, Virat averages 94.00 in the tournament. With a decent strike rate of 120.51, Virat has hit 4 boundaries and 4 sixes and is currently stationed at the 5th spot of the points table.

When India takes on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium later today, both Virat and Rizwan will look to be at their best and claim their throne at the top of the batting list.

