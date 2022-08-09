Asia Cup 2022: The curious case of Sanju Samson

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sanju Samson in a match against Australia

Highlights Sanju Samson has scored 296 runs in 15 T20I innings

His highest score is of 77 runs

Since his debut, Samson has played only 16 T20I matches for team India

Asia Cup 2022| After the debacle of the ICC T20I World Cup in 2021, team India this time around is leaving no stone unturned to determine their best eleven for the upcoming World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. India's dress rehearsal for the mega event has continued as they have played South Africa, Ireland, West Indies, and England. After the Indian Premier League in 2022, the BCCI had a rotation policy in place which enabled the Indian team management to try and test youngsters and determine if they fit the bill for the upcoming World Cup.

The men in blue have fared well so far as they have successfully managed to defeat England, Ireland, and West Indies. They had few challenges against South Africa, but they managed to level the series by the time it ended. In Pant's leadership, team India handed over opportunities to the likes of Umran Malik, and Ravi Bishnoi to give them some game time and to see how they deliver. Amidst all of this, it looks like India has yet again ignored the Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, a cricketer who is highly rated for his batting prowess and his wicketkeeping skills. Surprisingly, Sanju Samson who debuted for Team India in 2014 hasn't been given enough chances as compared to the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant.

For a long time, Sanju was considered MS Dhoni's heir but was kept on the sidelines as the former Indian captain was a mainstay in India's white-ball cricket team. But things did not change after MS bowed out of international cricket. Recently Sanju Samson was given some time in Ireland and he proved how good he is with the bat. To Sanju's misfortune, he is a top-order batsman and somehow can't play lower down the order. With the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju's chances look pretty bleak at the moment. Samson debuted in 2015 and has just played 15 matches so far. To his dismay, Samson never played consecutive 3 matches for team India and now it seems like he is being ignored by the team management. Samson has averaged 49 in the last 6 innings and has been in a splendid touch.

The BCCI announced a 15-member men's squad for the upcoming Asia cup which is to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Surprisingly, Samson was yet again left out by the team management and as of now it looks like he is not Team India's scheme of things for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

