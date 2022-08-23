Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan fans draw first blood as they troll team India for celebrating series victory

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Axar Patel celebrates after he takes a wicket

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup is almost here and the subcontinent teams are busy preparing for it. The multi-nation cricketing event that starts on August 27, 2022, will see giant Asian teams coming under one roof and playing their hearts out to clinch Asian glory. Apart from everything happening around the marquee event. The entire focus as of now is on the mother of all clashes, the India-Pakistan match. Coincidentally India and Pakistan will go head to head with each other in the same stadium where they played last year's T20I World Cup league match. The blue brigade came down crashing down in front of their arch-rivals which caused major shifts in the Indian cricketing setup.

India recently took on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series. With the senior guys such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar, and others resting, the onus was on the young Indian team to put up a dominant show against the hosts. India was always touted as the favorite to win the series and they certainly lived up to their promise. The blue brigade inflicted a series defeat of 3-0 on the Zimbabwe team and has now won 6 consecutive matches. With an abundance of talent at its disposal, team India looks extremely dominant and can field two separate teams whenever they like. As of now, all the participating teams are looking towards the Asia Cup as a preparatory event ahead of the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year.

After the Indian team won, Shikhar Dhawan put out a video of wild celebrations that the youngsters of the Indian team had in the locker room. Members of team India such as Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, and others gathered in the dressing room to dance to the tunes of Kala Chashma and they went ecstatic with their celebration. This certainly did not go down well with the Pakistan fan and they started trolling the Indian team for their wild celebrations.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Mohammed Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

