Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Rishabh Pant misses out; IND to bowl first

India won the toss for their clash against Pakistan and opted to bowl first. The big news is that Dinesh Karthik has been picked over Rishabh Pant.

"I don't think the toss is that important, we are here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully, the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. Avesh makes it as the third seamer," said skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Babar, on the other hand, added that Naseem Shah will be making his debut.

"We would have also been bowling first. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and Naseem Shah debuts. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best," said Babar.

Pakistan Playing XI

Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

​India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

