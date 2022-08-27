Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Watch India's skipper Rohit meet arch-rival Pakistan's captain Babar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

India and Pakistan teams are geared up for the much-awaited battle against each other on 28th August, Sunday. While the men in blue who are the defending champion will want to retain the momentum, the Babar Azam-led team will want to start strong.

During the practice session at the Dubai Stadium, many Indian players are meeting Pakistani players. Videos of these meetings are constantly making news on social media. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a new video on Twitter in which Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan captain Babar Azam are seen meeting and talking to each other. The conversation between these two captains lasted for about a minute, in which a lot of chatting can be seen.

Earlier, a video of meetings between Virat Kohli and Shaheen Shah Afridi was also circulated.

When Virat Kohli learnt about Shaheen's well-being, the Pakistani fast bowler prayed for Kohli's return to form soon.

On meeting Rishabh Pant after Kohli, Shaheen Afridi said that he wants to hit a six with one hand like him. To this, Pant gave a very funny answer and said, "If you are a fast bowler, you will have to put effort, sir."

Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnai

