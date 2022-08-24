Asia Cup 2022: Ahead of IND vs PAK clash, Pakistan sends bowling coach to assist Shaun Tait

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan bowling coach

India is set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 opening match on August 28.

While both the teams will be geared up to register a win, The Pakistan Cricket Board has sent a bowling coach from its national high-performance centre in Lahore to assist the team's head bowling coach, Shaun Tait of Australia.

On the recommendation of Pakistan's head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, Umar Rasheed left on Wednesday to join the national team.

"One is that since Mohammad Hasnain is in the squad Umar will keep on monitoring his bowling action as he worked on correcting his action when the fast bowler was first reported for an illegal bowling action early this year," a PCB source said to PTI.

"The idea is that Umar will act as the bridge for proper communication between Shaun Tait and the players."

Team Pakistan will miss the presence main bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Asia Cup and the seven T20 Internationals at home against England.

Afridi suffered from a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the last month's Test match against Sri Lanka. And has been advised six to eight weeks of rest.

The Pakistani selectors replaced Afridi with 22-year-old fast bowler Hasnain.

Pakistan's pace attack in the Asia Cup is pretty thin on T20 international exposure as Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim junior, and Shahnawaz Dahani have played a total of 66 matches between them while Naseem Shah is yet to make his T20 debut.

Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed,Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

