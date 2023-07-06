Ashes 2023: ENG vs AUS, 3rd Test - Pitch Report to Records: Here's all to know about Headingley, Leeds

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Headingley, Leeds

England (ENG) will host Australia (AUS) in a third Test match at Headingley, Leeds starting on July 6. With a 2-0 lead, the traveling side will need a draw to clinch Ashes 2023 and they are favorites to win again after an impressive all-round performance at Lord's. Australia are now remain unbeaten against England in their last five Test encounters but will enter the Headingley Test without injured Nathan Lyon.

Ben Stokes-led side have already announced their playing eleven for the third Test will Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood taking the place of Ollie Pope, James Anderson, and Josh Tongue.

​Pitch Report - ENG vs AUS

The surface at Headingley offers batting-friendly conditions in red-ball cricket. Both teams, especially England have committed to their aggressive approach across both innings in this series, which helped the first two matches produce results on the last day. Headingley's pitch is expected to produce some extra bounce and pace with a new ball in the first two or three days. But it will be a batters' game starting from Day 1 at Headingley.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes. Considering the pace-friendly surface in the first session, both teams will be looking at an opportunity to bowl first. Teams bowling first have won 34, five more than teams batting first in 82 Test matches at Headingley.

Headingly, Leed's - The Numbers Game

Basic Test Stats

Total matches: 82

Matches won batting first: 29

Matches won bowling first: 34

Average Test Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 300

Average 2nd Innings scores: 293

Average 3rd Innings scores: 241

Average 4th Innings scores 165

Score Stats for Test matches

Highest total recorded - 653/4 (193 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Highest score chased - 61/10 (26.2 Ov) by WI vs ENG

ENG vs AUS Probable XI

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy

