Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. After Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya successfully complete Yo-Yo tests

After Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya successfully complete Yo-Yo tests

Virat Kohli revealed his Yo-Yo test score of 17.2 on Thursday (August 24) as all cricketers successfully completed tests at Alur ahead of the Asia Cup 2023.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2023 21:19 IST
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma during the T20 series
Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma during the T20 series against England in March 2021

Indian men's cricket team began their six-day conditioning camp in Alur on Thursday, August 24. The Men in Blue started their final preparations for the Asia Cup 2023 and are set to go through various fitness drills. The star trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were among the Indian players to successfully complete Yo-Yo tests today.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and National Cricket Academy (NCA) regularly conduct health and fitness tests but due to the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023 tournament, tests are believed to be more extensive. 

Kohli was the first player to share his Yo-Yo test score of 17.2 through a post on Instagram. The BCCI has set the fitness parameter to 16.5 and according to a report from the PTI, all the participating players successfully completed the tests on Thursday. "The tests were successful and the reports will be sent to the BCCI soon," a source told PTI.

India announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023 on August 21 with star batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returning to the ODI setup following lengthy injury spells. Rahul is yet to recover completely from his knee injury so he was not part of the Yo-Yo test on Thursday but reportedly featured in other fitness drills.

Suryakuamr Yadav and Tilak Varma were surprise inclusions in the team with the former struggling for form and the latter having never played an ODI match before. Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna were part of the recently won T20I series against Ireland and will join the camp on Friday (August 25).  

Related Stories
Laura Wolvaardt appointed South Africa's new captain, a week after Sune Luus stepped down

Laura Wolvaardt appointed South Africa's new captain, a week after Sune Luus stepped down

PCB announces Pakistan squad for Asian Games 2023, Qasim Akram named captain

PCB announces Pakistan squad for Asian Games 2023, Qasim Akram named captain

Essex sign Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for rest of County Championship season

Essex sign Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for rest of County Championship season

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (Back Up).

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News