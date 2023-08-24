After Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya successfully complete Yo-Yo tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma during the T20 series against England in March 2021

Indian men's cricket team began their six-day conditioning camp in Alur on Thursday, August 24. The Men in Blue started their final preparations for the Asia Cup 2023 and are set to go through various fitness drills. The star trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were among the Indian players to successfully complete Yo-Yo tests today.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and National Cricket Academy (NCA) regularly conduct health and fitness tests but due to the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023 tournament, tests are believed to be more extensive.

Kohli was the first player to share his Yo-Yo test score of 17.2 through a post on Instagram. The BCCI has set the fitness parameter to 16.5 and according to a report from the PTI, all the participating players successfully completed the tests on Thursday. "The tests were successful and the reports will be sent to the BCCI soon," a source told PTI.

India announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023 on August 21 with star batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returning to the ODI setup following lengthy injury spells. Rahul is yet to recover completely from his knee injury so he was not part of the Yo-Yo test on Thursday but reportedly featured in other fitness drills.

Suryakuamr Yadav and Tilak Varma were surprise inclusions in the team with the former struggling for form and the latter having never played an ODI match before. Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna were part of the recently won T20I series against Ireland and will join the camp on Friday (August 25).

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (Back Up).

