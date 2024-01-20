21-year-old Indian star scores back-to-back centuries in Ranji Trophy ahead of England Test series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket players.

India are gearing up for the five-match Test series against England. The Men in Blue will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going at home. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, among others, will undoubtedly be the ones responsible for India's campaign while young guns will look to make their mark too.

Notably, ahead of the series, Tilak Varma is probably making his mark in India's domestic circuit. The Southpaw is not picked in India's squads for the initial two Tests but with the team for the next three yet to be out, players impressing in the Ranji Trophy can be picked for them.

Tilak Varma, playing for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy has smashed back-to-back centuries in the Indian domestic tournament. In the Hyderabad vs Sikkim Plate game in the domestic game, Varma scored a hundred as he was on song. Coming in at number 4, Tilak kept Hyderabad's dominance high as opener Tanmay was also taking on the opposition bowlers. He earlier made an unbeaten hundred against Nagaland nearly two weeks back. Varma scored 100* from 112 balls.

Hyderabad's Playing XI:

Tanmay Agarwal, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Tilak Varma (c), Pragnay Reddy (wk), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Kartikeya Kak, Palakodeti Sairam

Sikkim's Playing XI:

Pankaj Rawat, Arun Chettri (wk), Ashish Thapa, Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Sumit Singh, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, Saurav Prasad, Lee Yong Lepcha, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang