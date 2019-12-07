Yuvraj Singh left unimpressed with India's fielding efforts in 1st T20I against West Indies

Image Source : AP India dropped five chances during 1st T20I against West Indies

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Friday criticised India's fielding efforts during the first T20I match of the three-game series between India and West Indies in Hyderabad. India dropped as many as five matches on the night including skipper Virat Kohli. India eventually won the match by six wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

Well, the floodlights at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium is lower than any other Indian venues hence making catches difficult in the evening. According to ESPNCricinfo, in IPL, the catch conversion rate of only 70 per cent for fielders. And Indian fielders were victimised by the very same issue and dropped as many as five chances. After misjudging one at short fine leg, Washington Sundar dropped Shimron Hetmyer on 54 at long-on. Rohit Sharma dropped Kieron Pollard twice off consecutive deliveries at long-on before getting in right in completing the dismissal of Hetmyer off Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli too dropped a chance at long-off to dismiss Jason Holder.

"India very poor on the field today ! Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball! Too much cricket ? ? Let’s get these runs come on lads," Yuvraj tweeted on Friday evening.

Not just India, West Indies too dropped their chances. Hetmyer dropped Rohit at deep mid-wicket.

When asked about the same, KL Rahul said, "I don't think it's the dimensions - the bigger side or the smaller side - it's just that the lights are pretty low and sometimes you lose the ball under the lights. And that's what happened a couple of times and I mean we've played here before; we've played here for years. We know what to expect and yeah as a team we don't complain about things like this."