Watch: Rohit Sharma brutally trolls Rishabh Pant during live session with Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES When Bumrah tells Rohit that Rishabh Pant had challenged him for a six-hitting competition, the Indian vice-captain had a brutal reply ready.

With the cricketing action coming to a standstill due to the spread of coronavirus across the globe, the cricketers are taking it to social media to interact with fans and teammates.

While some players are engaging in Q&A sessions with fans, many are also going live on social media platforms with fellow cricketers.

Kevin Pietersen has conducted multiple live sessions so far, and on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma also engaged in a live session alongside India and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah.

During the session, Bumrah tells his captain that Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has challenged him to hit a longer six than him. "Pant has said that he wants to have a competition with you over who can hit a longer six," Bumrah tells Rohit.

The Indian vice-captain, who hasn't been shy in taking the mickey out of his teammates throughout his career, was just as brutal in his reply as he is while pulling the ball for a maximum.

"Saa*a ek saal hua nahi cricket khele, chhakke ka competition kar raha hai!" (It hasn't been even a year for him in the game and he is already challenging me for a competition!)

The reply, justifiably, went viral on social media.

The Indian team was last seen in action during the tour to New Zealand. While the ODI series at home against South Africa did start as per the schedule, the first match was washed out due to rain. The remainder of the series was eventually called off due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Indian Premier League is currently suspended till April 15, and it is likely that the current edition would either be postponed or cancelled.