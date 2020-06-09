Wasim Jaffer picks his all-time India ODI XI, Harbhajan Singh questions Virender Sehwag's absence

Image Source : GETTY Virender Sehwag with Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian cricketer and a Ranji Trophy legend, Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday picked his all-time India ODI XI comprising players from all generations. However, senior Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was left shocked over the absence of Virender Sehwag from the lineup.

Jaffer picked Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly as his opening combination. As openers, the two have scored 8227 runs in 176 innings at 47.55. No other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs together in ODI. The Indian pair also holds the record of most century partnerships in ODIs with 26 such stands and most half-century-plus partnerships. Sachin and Ganguly also have the record for most runs as an opening pair in ODI history, amassing 6609 runs in 136 innings at 49.32.

Jaffer also picked Rohit Sharma, but placed him at the one-down position followed by Virat Kohli at No.4. He completed the batting lineup with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, who has also been picked as the captain of the team.

Kapil Dev is the sole all-rounder in the squad. The bowling combination comprises two pacers - Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah - and two spinners - Anil Kumble and one between Harbhajan and Jadeja.

Here's the all-time ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Ravindra Jadeja/Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah.

Jaffer wrote, "PS: This is entirely in my opinion."

Opining on the lineup, Harbhajan tweeted, "No Sehwag?"

Sehwag is the third-highest scoring Indian opener after Ganguly and Sachin with 7240 runs at 36.93 comprising 14 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

