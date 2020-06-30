Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Want Dhoni bhai to walk the field on someone’s shoulder after winning T20 WC: Sreesanth

Fast bowler Sreesanth feels former India captain MS Dhoni should play the next T20 World Cup and lift the trophy. The Kerala pacer wants Dhoni to be carried on shoulders if he won the next T20 WC like Sachin Tendulkar after India won 2011 ODI World Cup.

Dhoni last played for India in July 2019 against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup semifinal where the Kiwis knocked out Virat Kohli and Co. from the mega tournament with a heartbreak defeat. After the game, Dhoni took a hiatus from the game and was expected to get his place back in India's squad after 2020 IPL, which is current indefinitely postponed. The uncertainty over 2020 IPL has put some questions on Dhoni's return. (Also Read | Would like to play 2021 World Test Championship final if Team India plays it: Sreesanth)

Sreesanth said he hopes IPL happens before the World Cup so that he could witness a MS Dhoni special knock.

“He should definitely play the T20 World Cup. I genuinely hope IPL happens before the World Cup so that we get to see Dhoni bhai’s crazy innings because a lot of people have been talking and he has been silent. He knows what he does,” Sreesanth told CricketAddictor.

“The biggest example for a human being is let the world say, whatever they say, he is serving our country. He is serving Army. He has made it clear I don’t want to join politics and all. He has said, I want to do service and don’t think I even deserve to comment on it,” he added.

On Dhoni's retirement, Sreesanth feels the former India skipper has earned the right to decide on the future and wants him to win the next T20 World Cup for India. (Also Read | 'Literally begged judge to not ban Harbhajan': Sreesanth opens up on slapgate incident)

“Let Dhoni Bhai decide. As a cricket fan, as I used to see Sachin paaji, I really want Dhoni bhai to be playing and win the World Cup. Maybe then someday like Sachin paaji called it a day, that Dhoni bhai can decide. I want Dhoni bhai should walk the field on someone’s shoulder and it will happen,” Sreesanth added.

Earlier, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to consider Sreesanth for selection in their Ranji team once his ban ends in September. But, the pacer has to prove his fitness first.

"The KCA has decided that he will be considered for selection once his ban ends in September," newly appointed Kerala Ranji coach Tinu Yohannan confirmed to IANS.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage