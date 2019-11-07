Virat Kohli's vacation with Anushka Sharma in Bhutan just got divine. See photos

Team India captain Virat Kohli has been enjoying his time off cricket in Bhutan with wife Anushka Sharma and has been posting pictures of his trip on social media regularly. From trekking to enjoying tea with the locals, the pair is making the most of their off-time away from their busy schedules. While Kohli has been rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Anushka is in the middle of a self-imposed hiatus following the failure of her latest movie Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Kohli, on the other hand, had a good outing against South Africa before going on a break and skipping the Bangladesh T20I series. Since then, Kohli has been doing brand endorsements and spending time with his wife.
"When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful," Kohli tweeted on Thursday along with two photos with Anushka.
Earlier, Anushka also posted some snaps from their vacation on her social media profile.
When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful ❤️😇
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨
This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance . Happy Birthday my love ❤️🙏✨
Kohli, who recently turned 31, will return to the Indian side for the two-match Test series, starting November 14 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Anushka, on the other hand, is likely to be seen next alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the movie Priceless directed by Tarun Mansukhani, which is a remake of the 2006 French film with the same name starring Audrey Tautou, Gad Elmaleh and Marie-Christine Adam among others