Virat Kohli's vacation with Anushka Sharma in Bhutan just got divine. See photos

Team India captain Virat Kohli has been enjoying his time off cricket in Bhutan with wife Anushka Sharma and has been posting pictures of his trip on social media regularly. From trekking to enjoying tea with the locals, the pair is making the most of their off-time away from their busy schedules. While Kohli has been rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Anushka is in the middle of a self-imposed hiatus following the failure of her latest movie Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Kohli, on the other hand, had a good outing against South Africa before going on a break and skipping the Bangladesh T20I series. Since then, Kohli has been doing brand endorsements and spending time with his wife.

"When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful," Kohli tweeted on Thursday along with two photos with Anushka.

Earlier, Anushka also posted some snaps from their vacation on her social media profile.

Kohli, who recently turned 31, will return to the Indian side for the two-match Test series, starting November 14 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Anushka, on the other hand, is likely to be seen next alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the movie Priceless directed by Tarun Mansukhani, which is a remake of the 2006 French film with the same name starring Audrey Tautou, Gad Elmaleh and Marie-Christine Adam among others