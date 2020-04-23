Virat Kohli pushes me to give my best, says Kagiso Rabada

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that Indian captain Virat Kohli pushes him to do his best on the field.

South Africa's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that Indian captain Virat Kohli pushed him to give his best on the field. Rabada and Kohli have enjoyed many battles on the field during the games between the two sides. Rabada has also said that the Indian skipper commands utmost respect with his consistency across all the three formats of the game.

When asked to name a cricketer he respects the most and who has pushed him to do his best, the pacer said: "If you look at one day cricket, I’d say Virat Kohli is the most consistent performer, he is consistent in Test cricket as well.

"I even like the work of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson," Rabada, a 'Red Bull' athlete, said on a chat show.

The 24-year-old has taken 197 wickets from 43 Tests while he has picked up 117 ODI wickets from 75 matches.

He has also taken 30 wickets from 24 T20 internationals. He also has played 18 IPL Games, taking 31 wickets.

Rabada has already achieved a lot of success after making his Test and ODI debut in 2015, but the Johannesburg-born cricketer said he wants to get better and dreams of winning a World Cup.

"Well, it was an ambition of mine to be where I am today. So glad to have reached that pinnacle. All I want to do now is focus on a few things that would make me play better, win a World Cup, that’d be amazing," added Rabada.

(With inputs from PTI)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage