Virat Kohli among 4 players Nasser Hussain would pay to watch

Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Sunday picked four cricketers from past and present whom he would pay to watch and Indian skipper Virat Kohli was part of that list.

During a Question and Answer session with Daily Mail, Nasser firstly picked Kohli and praised his ability to chase down any score.

"Virat Kohli in a 50-over run chase. He just seems to chase down any score every time."

Earlier this month, the 52-year-old had said, "Virat Kohli is not worried about stats and the only stats he is worried about is the win/loss column".

Nasser's next name on the list was Pakistan great Saeed Anwar, who played 55 Tests and 247 ODIs for his nation. "In terms of being easy on the eye, Saeed Anwar had an elegance and grace through the off-side," said Nasser.

The Englishmen then named West Indies' batting legend Brian Lara. He said, "I've been watching some old footage of Brian Lara with that big back-lift and, wow, could he bat."

"I didn't captain against him much but I have to say Brian Lara. Poor Mike Atherton would move a fielder and Lara would almost take the mickey and hit it in the gap where the fielder had been," Nasser said.

Last but not the least, Nasser named is childhood hero David Gower as part of his list.

"But I have to go for my childhood hero David Gower. I remember an early game against Leicestershire and I was at cover point as he leant on one and before I could move it hit the boundary boards behind me. Everything I had admired was there in front of my eyes," Nasser said about Gower.

