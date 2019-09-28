Vijay Hazare Trophy: KL Rahul slams century for Karnataka

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul scored an impressive century for Karnataka in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Kerala.

KL Rahul showed signs of a return to form as he slammed a solid century against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. The opening batsman scored 131 runs off 122 deliveries as he aided Karnataka to a competitive score of 294.

Rahul, who squandered the chance in the previous game (29 off 51 deliveries against Jharkhand), made the most of the opportunity against Kerala at Bengaluru.

The opener went off to a slow start but made up for it during the closing stages of the game, as he hit 10 fours and four sixes during the innings. Rahul scored the first 50 off 60 deliveries, but accelerated brilliantly, scoring the next fifty off just 40 balls.

Manish Pandey, who made a return to Team India as a middle-order option in the limited-overs format, also impressed with a half-century. Pandey is also the captain of Karnataka. He scored 50 off 51 deliveries and added 84 runs with Rahul after the side lost two early wickets.

Rahul had been struggling of late in the international colours and was dropped for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma was retained in the side and will replace Rahul as the first-choice opener for the series.

Rohit, however, had a poor start in the position, as he was dismissed for a duck for the Board's President XI in the ongoing warm-up match against South Africa.