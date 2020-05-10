Unlike others, Virat Kohli will sledge you every time you bowl a dot ball to him: Al-Amin Hossain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Virat Kohli

Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain on Sunday pointed out that while most other batters that he faced tend to defend a good ball, Indian skipper Virat Kohli sledged the bowler each time he faces a dot ball.

Speaking on a Facebook Live session of Bangladesh-based Cricfrenzy on Saturday, Al Amin said, “Virat Kohli will sledge you every time you bowl a dot ball to him. He uses slang words, which I cannot say in front of an audience. He tries to create pressure on the bowler, mentally disturb him.”

Kohli does tend to get into a heated exchange of words on the field while also putting forth pumped up celebrations.

“I have bowled to Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, the other great batsmen in the world. None of them are like this. They defend when you bowl a good ball, they don’t say anything. Kohli is not like that, he will sledge you in return,” he added.

The two recently faced each other during Bangladesh's tour of India wherein the 31-year-old managed 28 runs off 55 deliveries in the Test series with 42 dot balls. Earlier, the two faced each other in T20Is only where Kohli scored 20 runs off 14 balls with no dismissals.

Earlier, Al-Amin's teammate Rubel Hossain recalled some of the heated exchanges he has had with Kohli over the years.

“He used to do a lot of sledging then. Maybe he does it a little less for the national team. We all know how abusive he was in the U-19 days,” Rubel had said in a Facebook Live conversation with Tamim Iqbal.

