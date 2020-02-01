Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar in Bangladesh squad for 1st test against Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY File image of Tamim Iqbal

Batsmen Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar have been included in a 14-member Bangladesh squad for the first test next week against Pakistan.

Bangladesh has split the tour to Pakistan into three phases due to security concerns. In the first phase it lost the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 in Lahore with the final game abandoned due to rain last month.

The opening test starts in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Bangladesh then returns to Pakistan to play a one-off ODI and a second test at Karachi in April.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has already opted out of touring Pakistan due to security concerns while several other players like Mosaddek Hossain, Imrul Kayes and Mehidy Hasan were not considered due to injuries.

Left-handed opening batsman Tamim last played a test match in 2019 against New Zealand while Soumya missed out on the test series in India and last played against Afghanistan in November 2019.

Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.