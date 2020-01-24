He’ll come to Chennai: Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni's training plans for IPL 2020

Image Source : TWITTER/@CHENNAIIPL Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday did not just clarify MS Dhoni's return to the game, but also revealed his training plans for Chennai Super Kings for the impending Indian Premier League season.

Raina, who has already started his training in the Chennai Super Kings camp with teammate Ambati Rayudu, said that Dhoni will begin his training in Chennai from the first week of March.

“Dhoni will probably be coming to Chennai in the first week of March to train ahead of the IPL. Right now, it is so good to see him spending a lot of time with his family,” Raina told Times of India.

Raina also had a word on two on the ongoing speculations over Dhoni's prolonged absence from international cricket and his retirement rumnours. “If he wants to leave the game, he will go without making a big fuss,”added Raina.=

He also feels that Team India needs Dhoni although it would have to be upto the management to decide on that. “ I want to see him continue to play. He is looking fit and has been training hard. I still think the Indian team needs him. But it is Virat’s call on how they go forward,” Raina said.

Dhoni last played for India in July in World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. Since then, India have announced squads for 10 limited-overs series, but Dhoni featured in none. Moreover, he also missed out on BCCI's

annual crontract list with sparked of the retirement rumours. But CSK owner N Srinivasan clarified that Dhoni would return for IPL this season and would be retained by the franchise for the next season.