Lasith Malinga becomes highest wicket-taker in T20Is, surpasses Shahid Afridi

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sri Lanka's speedster Lasith Malinga went past Pakistan's Shahid Afridi to become the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, and now remains only one short of 100 dismissals in the shortest format of the game.

Lasith Malinga surpassed former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He achieved the feat during the first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand.

Malinga dismissed Colin de Grandhomme in the 14th over of the Kiwi innings to go past Afridi.

The Sri Lanka pacer also remains only one wicket short of being the first bowler to reach 100 international wickets in T20Is. Malinga pacer took his overall tally to 99 wickets with the dismissal of de Grandhomme, surpassing the former Pakistan player’s 98.

Earlier, he also took the wicket of Colin Munro to equalize with Afridi.

However, Malinga’s economical figures (4-0-23-2) couldn’t prevent Sri Lanka’s loss in the first T20I at Kandy, as New Zealand chased the 175-run target with three balls to spare.

After a slow start where New Zealand were struggling at 39/3 in 7.2 overs, de Grandhomme (44 off 28) and Ross Taylor (48 off 29) smoothened the Kiwi innings, before Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner took New Zealand to victory.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis was the star performer for the hosts with the bat, as he scored 79 off 53 deliveries. Isuru Udana’s quickfire cameo in the final three deliveries of the innings, in which he made 15 runs, took Sri Lanka’s score to 174.