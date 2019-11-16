Image Source : TWITTER PHOTO This day, that year: When Sachin Tendulkar breathed his last in cricket

Just a day after the world remembered young Sachin Tendulkar's first step in international cricket, November 16 marks the day the legend breathed his last in the gentleman's arena. Six years ago on this very day, Sachin had played his final international game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against West Indies in a two-Test series, putting an end to his glorious 24-year-long service to the sport.

The curls were still the same as the 16-year-old boy who had walked into the ground in Karachi in 1989. The exquisite cover drive still left the sweet spot on his MRF-stickered willow as enthralled fans cheered to the strokeplay. But Sachin was no longer the ordinary player that the Indian cricket team had welcomed 30 years ago. Over his 24-year-long career, Sachin had grown into an emotion and a symbol of hope with people worshipping him as the 'God of Cricket'.

Hundreds had flocked to Wankhede throughout the five days of the Test match -- the second of the series against West Indies. The match began with an array of tributes to Sachin which included a framed autographed shirt from West Indies. In fact, even the coin used in toss was specially minted in his honour. The visitors were folded for 182 after being surprisingly asked to bat by then Indian skipper MS Dhoni. And successive dismissals of opener Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay brought Sachin to the crease leaving events of the first two sessions largely forgotten.

After finishing day 1 with an unbeaten 38, Sachin continued strongly to score his 68th half-century off 91 deliveries. Wankhede had one name echoing through the walls as the fans hoped a perfect swansong, and the legend had 51 centuries to his name already. And just then there was a brief silence. A flatter delivery from Narsingh Deonarine down the offside had taken the thick outside edge of the bat and Darren Sammy completed the dismissal with a good catch in front of his face. Wankhede turned quiet. The quite celebration of the Windies side could be heard from the distant. Sachin walked back from 74 runs off 118 deliveries. The strange eeriness remained until after lunch.

West Indies were folded for 187 in the second innings in their chase to 313. Sachin did not return to bat. India won the match by an innings and 126 runs.

All cameras panned to Sachin as he shook hands with the players while his teammates lined up for another guard of honour. Sachin walked through with his head bowed and just before disappearing into the pavilion he looked at the crowd and waved goodbye.

The world thanked Sachin then, the legend thanked the fans in a few minutes later through an emotional speech. "My life between 22 yards, for 24 years," he started off as Sachin thanked all his teammates, former cricketers and most importantly, his family for being part of his journey.

With the tricolour in his hand, Sachin then began the lap of honour with his family and his teammates following before he was, he was hauled by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni on their shoulders.

He then walked up to the middle in solitude, and touched the pitch before disappearing into the pavilion for the final time.

Sachin bid adieu to the sport with 15921 runs in 200 Test appearances which includes 51 tons and 68 fifties. In ODIs, he amassed 18426 runs in 463 matches with 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries.