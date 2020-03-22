Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ricky Ponting or Rohit Sharma? Fans split up in deciding who has the better pull shot

During the self-isolation period across the globe due to coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons and the governing body are trying to engage with fans. On Sunday, International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter asked fans which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot in their arsenal?

ICC gave four options to cricket fans Ricky Ponting, Sir Vivian Richards, Herschelle Gibbs and Virat Kohli. All the four players are the master of the game and are famous for timing the ball brilliantly.

The fans chose Ponting as the winner of the round to play one of the most difficult shots in the game of cricket.

Here is the real King of Pull shot... And it's one and only Ricky Ponting pic.twitter.com/UDpMUor0Z3 — Rehan Nawab (@RehanNawab9) March 22, 2020

Ricky Ponting & Sir Viv Richards is the best Puller of Short Ball in Last ERA. In this Era the best puller of Short ball is Rohit Sharma. — Baazigar 🗨️ (@farziBaazigar) March 22, 2020

Some fans also went out of the option and claimed Indian opener Rohit Sharma is the best in playing the pull shot. But in the aftereffects, Ricky Ponting started trending on Twitter and emerged as the clear winner.

I think you can't count Virat kohli ahed of Rohit sharma as best puller in the world. Just think Rohit sharma is far ahed of current situation player in puller and hooker — Kaushal Patel (@Kaushal4450) March 22, 2020

Ponting is considered as one of the best batsmen and captains to play the game of cricket. He scored 27483 runs in his international career, which is the third-most by any batsman Ponting was also the leader of glorious Australian side and led them to back to back world cup wins in 2003 and 2007.

Recently Ponting revealed that the infamous 'monkeygate' scandal in 2008 was the lowest point in his career as a captain.

"Monkeygate was probably the lowest (point in career as captain). Losing the 2005 Ashes series was tough but I was in full control of that. But I wasn't in full control of what happened during the Monkeygate thing," Ponting, who led Australia to 48 wins from 77 Tests and 164 triumphs in 228 ODIs, told a 'Skysports' podcast.