Pakistan squad embarks on 'historic' tour to England

The 31-member Pakistan contingent, which included 20 players and 11 members of the support staff, departed for England on Sunday. They are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is in a bio-secure environment, with dates of the matches to be announced soon.

The flight will land in Manchester and the members will then be tested for COVID-19 infection in Worcestershire. The squad, thereafter, will undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had initially planned to send a 29-member squad. However, 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 in the initial testing. Six of them, however, tested negative during the second test. The six players include Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan's premier batsman Babar Azam also took to Twitter to share the pictures from the flight. "On our way to another historic Pakistan tour to England. Its always great to play in England and I look forward to get on this journey with our talented bunch of players. Fans, as always we would be in need of you prayers, love and unconditional support. #PAKvENG #RiseAndRise," wrote the Pakistan captain in limited-overs formats.

The international cricket is set to return on July 8 when England hosts West Indies for a three-match Test series. (ALSO READ: Windies head coach Phil Simmons enters self-isolation after attending funeral)

Here is the Pakistan squad which travelled to England: Azhar Ali (Test captain), Babar Azam (ODI/T20I captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, and Yasir Shah.

