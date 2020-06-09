Image Source : AP IMAGE Misbah-ul-Haq welcomes Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed into Pakistan coaching team for England tour

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has welcomed former teammate Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed into the coaching team for the England tour. While Misbah spoke about how he has had the constant support of Younis as skipper of the national team, he also said that Mushtaq as mentor would help the youngsters in the team prepare for the challenge that comes with playing in English conditions.

Speaking on the appointments, Misbah said: "I welcome Younis Khan and look forward to reuniting with him in Pakistan colours as our cricket careers have almost run concurrently. We know each other better than most think as we have worked hand in glove in the past decade to contribute in some of Pakistan's most historic and memorable Test wins.

"When I took over the captaincy during a difficult period in 2010, Younis proved to be a great ally and support, and I am confident he will provide similar assistance as we head to England with a clear objective of putting Pakistan cricket back on the road to success.

"With the reputation and record Younis brings with him not only as a disciplined and hardworking batsman but also as an athletic fielder and a strategist, I see this as a great opportunity for our young players to hone their skills and learn how to make the transition from a good to a great cricketer.

"It always requires more than just talent to stamp your mark on the world stage, something which Younis demonstrated throughout his career.

"Mushtaq Ahmed is loaded with the experience of helping elite cricketers from different countries and is widely regarded as a mentor. Mushtaq is always involved in the game and this attitude will further help us in our pre-series preparations and enhance our prospects in the series.

"Due to events beyond human control, the series in England will be one of the most challenging and difficult and, as such, we need to have the best talent and brains on our side. Younis as well as Mushtaq clearly tick all these and additional boxes, which will assist us in achieving our targets."

