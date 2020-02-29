Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Live Score India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli and Co. look to bounce back after Wellington defeat
Live now

Live Score India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli and Co. look to bounce back after Wellington defeat

Live Score India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1: Here you can follow the IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day, live cricket score and ball by ball commentary from Hagley Oval. Christchurch.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2020 1:26 IST
Live Score India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli and Co. look to bounce back after Wellington
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Live Score India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli and Co. look to bounce back after Wellington defeat

Live Score India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs New Zealand live 2nd Test, Day live from Christchurch. After conceding a heavy defeat in the first Test in Wellington, Team India will look to bounce back and level the two-match series when they take on New Zealand in the second game beginning Saturday. But Ishant Sharma being ruled out of the game is not news that would be pleasing to skipper Virat Kohli's ears. Coming back to the game, the highly-rated Indian batting line-up, which boasts of having the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, would want to fire on all cylinders after being caught napping against the pace attack of the Black Caps in Wellington. (Live Match Scorecard)

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1: 

 

Live updates : Live Cricket Score and Updates India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 29, 2020 1:25 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Maheshwari

    Ready for the Christchurch 'Test'

    Indian batsmen ready to give their all in Christchurch to show some resilience against fierce New Zealand bowling line-up.

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News