Live Streaming Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Watch IND vs NZ live cricket match online on Hotstar

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Cricket Match?

After being tamed by New Zealand in Wellington in the first game of the two-match series, India, the No.1 ranked Test side look to bounce back in Christchurch. But a bigger challenge awaits the batting lineup as Nel Wagner, sho had missed the first Test owing to paternal leave, is all set to return while Ishant Sharma has been ruled out owing to recurrence of an ankle injury. If New Zealand win, they will become the first team to whitewash India in a Test series since Australia's 4-0 win at home in 2011/12 series. Here are the details of When and Where to watch live 2nd Test between India and New Zealand live online on Hotstar and TV telecast on Star Sports. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match India vs New Zealand and scores of India vs New Zealand live cricket match here at IndiaTV.com of the IND-NZ game live from Christchurch.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played on February 29 (Saturday).

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match start?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live cricket match will start at 04.00 AM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match being played?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test is being played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test on Star Sports 1 and HD1, PTV, OSN Sports, JIOTV.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell