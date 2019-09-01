Live Streaming Cricket, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Watch IND vs WI Live Cricket Match online on SonyLIV

Here are the details of When and Where to watch live cricket match streaming of India vs West Indies online. West Indies trail India by 329 and they need 130 more to avoid the follow-on. Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall are at the crease and there is not a lot of batting to come after that. It seems highly unlikely that they will be able to avoid the follow-on. If they do so, it will be nothing short of a miracle. You can watch IND vs WI live match online on SonyLiv and TV telecast on Sony Ten 3 and Ten 2 live.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played between August 30-September 3.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being played?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

What time will India vs West Indies 2nd Test match begin?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Who won the Toss between India and West Indies in the 2nd Test?

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test match Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming online from Port of Spain on SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test match on TV?

You can watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test live from Jamaica on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in English commentary.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Jahmar Hamilton (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah