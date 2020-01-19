India vs Australia Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Watch IND vs AUS live match online on Hotstar Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Streaming India vs Australia, 3rd ODI live Score IND VS AUS at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India made a superb comeback in Rajkot, undoing the wrongs of Mumbai to level the series 1-1 and subsequently set up a high-octane series decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India looked strong with their batting lineup in Rajkot where Virat Kohli returned to his prefered spot and KL Rahul proved to be a surprising and successful option down at No.5. And their bowling attack looked strong as ever, getting rid of the formidable Aussie opening pair before unfolding Australia's feeble middle order to wrap up the game. The only concern for the hosts will be the availability of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for the third ODI. For Australia, their main concern will be the middle-order. While Marnus Labuschagne proved his mettle at No.4 witha valiant run-a-ball 46, the lack of an explosive option down the order hurt Australia the most. In terms of head-to-head ties in deciders in India, both teams have two wins each in four matches. And the last time they faced each other at the venue, Australia had defeated India, in 2019.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI? will be played on January 19 (Sunday).

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI is being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Patrick Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschange, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.