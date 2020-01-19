Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 3rd ODI: India, Australia battle it out in series decider

Image Source : BCCI India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live: Live updates from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live: Live Cricket Score from Bengaluru

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 3RD ODI LIVE: TOSS AT 13.00 IST

Hello and welcome to our live covergae of the third and final ODI between India and Australia from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts came back strong with a clinical win in Rajkot to level the series after Australia battered India by 10 wickets in the first ODI at Mumbai. It will be all to play for in the final ODI in Bengaluru, which is set to be a batting friendly wicket. Follow all the latest news and updates of the 3rd IND vs AUS ODI here at indiatvsports.com

12.30 IST: Is KL Rahul India's long-term option for wicketkeeper-batsman in limited-overs?

Irrespective of what the results might turn out to be at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, KL Rahul and his "multi-dimensional"- ity will be the biggest talking point and the biggest positive from the series. [Read full story here]

12.15 IST: Virat Kohli stands 17 runs away from breaking MS Dhoni's world record as captain

India will now play the series decider in Bengaluru where Kohli has scored only 63 runs in his five innings at the venue at an average of just 12.60. [Read full story here]

Brief preview: There could not have been a better ending to the three-match ODI series between the top two teams in world cricket at the moment. While Australia triumphed emphatically in Mumbai, it was India who roared back in Rajkot. And now, both the teams would be looking to deliver the final punch when they lock horns in the series decider. [Read full preview here]