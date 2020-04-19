Kevin Pietersen, Danny Morrison rate MS Dhoni above Rohit Sharma as greatest IPL captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Danny Morrison have rated MS Dhoni above Rohit Sharma in terms of captaincy in the IPL.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, as well as cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison have rated MS Dhoni higher than Rohit Sharma in terms of captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Talking about Dhoni, Pietersen said, "His relationship with (Stephen) Fleming, the consistency at the franchise and the wicket they play on; so it would be hard to go against MS and he will probably get my vote."

"I like what Rohit Sharma does and I love the Mumbai Indians and their approach to the game. However, for consistency and weight of expectation down there in Chennai MS is my guy."

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are two of the most successful franchises in the IPL. While MI have won the title on four occasions (all under Rohit), CSK have lifted the IPL trophy three times (all under Dhoni). MS Dhoni was the first Indian captain to win the IPL.

Danny Morrison said that Dhoni's ability to soak in the pressure in unparalleled, which makes him different from the rest.

"Looking at the vibe and the inspiration of that fellow (MS Dhoni) in yellow and what he did for India in blue and that helicopter shot which changes the course of the game... yes he is a lot older and finishing up (and) Rohit's got more time. But for me Dhoni takes the pressure like no one else," said Morrison.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage