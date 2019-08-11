Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Rohit, Kohli steady India after Dhawan dismissal

Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Unchanged India opt to bat against Windies

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies live from Trinidad. The Men in Blue are all set to continue their domination in ODI cricket and with the sun out in Trinidad today, we will get to see plenty of action. The 1st ODI was abandoned due to excessive rain but the 2nd ODI can be the decider. The Men in Blue will look to go unchanged whereas West Indies will opt to do the same since there wasn't much cricket played in the 1st ODI. It's an action-packed day so don't miss out on any updates as we bring you all the Live Scores and Match Updates between India and West Indies Live from Trinidad. (Match Scorecard)

Live Score & Updates, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live from Trinidad: IND 61/1 in 11 over vs WI

19.55 IST: Oshane Thomas to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit is joining the party of glamorous shot! Very full on off, Rohit drives it straight down the ground. Thomas looks to get down but the ball was stuck with some venom. Effortlessly done by the Indian vice-captain. IND 61/1 in 10.1 overs

19.50 IST: Jason Holder to Kohli, FOUR! Just too good. Full on off, Kohli gets across and flicks it with sheer timing and placement through mid-wicket for a boundary. India 55/1 at the end of Powerplay 1. Solid start by the visitors. IND 55/1 in 10 overs

19.49 IST: Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli, Free Hit does not cost much. It is a very well bowled bouncer from Thomas. Kohli goes for a big pull but ends up top-edging it. It goes high in the air and into the mitts of the keeper. Kohli meanwhile takes a single.

19.42 IST: Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli, NO BALL! Oh dear me! Thomas bowls a high full toss above the waist height. Kohli glances it through mid-wicket and gets a couple. The umpire calls it a no ball for height and correctly.

19.38 IST: Holder to Kohli, FOUR! Crispy! Holder overpitches it on the pads, Virat gets on his front foot and whips it like a bullet through mid-wicket for a boundary. No chance of stopping that. IND 38/1 in 7.2 overs

19.37 IST: Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli, WIDE! Thomas misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Virat looks to flick but misses. Wide signaled.

19.32 IST: Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli, Starts with a full toss on off, Kohli is taken by surprise and he misses out on it. Virat ends up defending off the back foot.

19.30 IST: Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Bad ball from Holder. He bowls it full on the pads asking to be hit, Rohit says thank you very much and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary to end the over. IND 30/1 in 6 overs

19.26 IST: Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Rohit defends it off the back foot. He is yet to get off the mark here. India 23/1 after 5 overs.

19.22 IST: Sheldon Cottrell to Virat Kohli, On the pads, Kohli looks to flick but the ball kisses his pads and goes to the keeper.

19.19 IST: Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Beautiful, absolutely beautiful. Full ball outside off, Kohli gets his front foot across and flicks it handsomely using his bottom hand to perfection through mid-wicket for a boundary. IND 20/1 in 3.4 overs

19.12 IST: Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Unlucky for the bowler. Once again Roach gets the ball to move in from the good length area. Kohli looks to push it on the off side but the ball takes the inside edge and goes fine towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary. IND 12/1 in 1.3 overs

19.10 IST: Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Roach is welcomed with a gorgeous cover drive. Good length ball around off, Kohli gets on his front foot and drives it on the up through covers to score the first boundary of the game. IND 8/1 in 1.1 overs

* Indian skipper, Virat Kohli walks out at number 3.

19.06 IST: Sheldon Cottrell to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! Excellent review! West Indies took their time but they have overturned the decision successfully. Cottrell bowls it fuller and after the first two nipped away this one came back in. Dhawan looks to push it straight but the inward movement beats him and he gets hit flush on the pads. IND 2/1 in 0.3 overs

19.04 IST: Sheldon Cottrell to Shikhar Dhawan, India are underway! Length ball closer to the off pole. Dhawan punches it through cover-point. Hetmyer and Pooran run from cover and point respectively. Pooran dives and pulls it back before the ropes. Saves two for his side.

19.03 IST: We are all set to begin! Chris Gayle is seen holding a scorecard reading 300. His team clapping in the background. The West Indies players then in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Out walk the Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. The former will take the strike. Sheldon Cottrell to start the proceedings with the first new ball. Let's get started!

Playing XI's

West Indies Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli calls it right at the toss. Elects to bat first against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval. pic.twitter.com/PSlAXEEvIO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2019

2nd ODI: India win toss, opt to bat against West Indies in Trinidad

So good to see blue skies 🌤️🌤️ here in Trinidad. Let's get the 2nd ODI started already 🆒😎☀️ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/yuie93xQpD — BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2019

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live from Trinidad. The TOSS will take place at 6.30 PM IST while play will commence from 7.00 PM IST. Stay tuned for further updates.

Brief Preview: After rain playing spoilsport in the first ODI of the three-game series in Guyana, India and West Indies have moved to the Queen's Park Oval for the second game and both teams will be looking to start on the attack after a washed-out opening game. Interestingly, Chris Gayle has been ignored for the Test series, so this game and the last one at the same venue could be the last couple of times that one sees the legend take the field on the international stage. (Read Full Preview Here)