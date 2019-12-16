IND vs WI, 1st ODI in numbers: 4th successive home loss, Hope-Hetmyer break partnership record

Image Source : AP West Indies cruised to an emphatic 8-wicket victory in the first ODI of the three-match series against India in Chennai.

West Indies secured an emphatic victory in the first ODI of the three-match series against India in Chennai. The visitors cruised to an eight-wicket win, courtesy the tons from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope. India's performance was underwhelming, but the side would draw some respite from Rishabh Pant's gritty 71 amidst criticism over his place in the side.

As India eye a comeback in the series after a big defeat, let's take a look at some of the major numbers from the first game:

14 - After 14 years, team India faced four successive losses in ODIs on home soil. Virat Kohli's men faced a 2-3 defeat in their previous home series against Australia after winning the first two games. In 2005, Sourav Ganguly's side faced a 4-2 loss against Pakistan at home.

10 - West Indies have secured an eight-wicket win over India after 10 years. In 2009, the Caribbean side, led by Chris Gayle, defeated MS Dhoni's team in Kingston. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are the only players who were the part of the XI in both the games.

198 - Spinners bowled 198 deliveries (33 overs) collectively in the first ODI in Chennai without a wicket, which is a new record on Indian soil. In 2001, spinners went wicketless in 175 deliveries during an ODI between India and Australia.

218 - Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope created a new partnership record for West Indies against India. The duo added 218 runs, which is a record for any wicket for the Windies during a chase against India. R Chanderpaul and Stuart Williams held the previous record (200*) which stood since 1997.

2 - It is only the second time when two batsmen slammed centuries while successfully chasing a target in an ODI against India. Steve Smith and George Bailey scored tons to guide Australia to a five-wicket win in an ODI in 2016.

8 - Shai Hope slammed his 8th ton in his 65th innings for the Windies side, going past the legendary Vivian Richards for a national record. Richards scored his 8th century in ODIs in his 75th innings.