India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast in Bengaluru and probable playing XI

Image Source : AP India vs South Africa Weather Forecast: Find full details of the weather forecast, probable playing XI and what to expect from the IND vs SA 3rd T20I at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After a resounding victory in the second T20I, Virat Kohli and his men will aim to seal the series when they take on South Africa in the third and final T20I in Bengaluru.

The Indian captain scored a match-winning 72* in the game to lead India to victory, and during the innings, also went past teammate Rohit Sharma to score the most runs in international T20s.

India are without the services of their frontline pace bowlers, but it hardly affected the side in the second T20I as the side restricted the Proteas to 149/5 in 20 overs. Deepak Chahar was economical, conceding only 22 off four overs, while Navdeep Saini also bowled impressively. The match also saw the return of Hardik Pandya in international colours after the all-rounder was rested for the tour to the West Indies.

South Africa, on the other hand, relatively lacked experience and it showed in the game. Barring Quinton de Kock and T20I debutant Temba Bavuma, no batsman could make an impact, as India chased the target down with an over to spare.

As both the teams prepare for the final game in Bengaluru, let's take a look at the weather forecast for the game, and the probable playing XIs.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast:

In all honesty, the weather forecast isn't too inspiring.

Scattered showers are predicted in the morning and the afternoon, and even when the weather forecast suggests that it will remain cloudy throughout the night, slight thunderstorms are a possibility.

Image Source : ACCUWEATHER Bengaluru weather

Incidentally, the first match of the series was abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain. If the 3rd T20I also faces a similar scenario, India will go on to lift the trophy.

India vs South Africa: Probable Playing XI

Manish Pandey played all the games in the West Indies T20Is, so it is likely that the team management now wants to play Shreyas Iyer in a similar role. With rain playing spoilsport in the first match, the management may be inclined to give Iyer another go.

In the bowling department, Deepak Chahar had been impressive - and so has been Navdeep Saini. Rahul Chahar may get his debut in place of Krunal Pandya, however, who bowled only one over in the second game.

South Africa have limited options, and being in a transitional phase, they're struggling to find adequate replacements. While they're expected to field the same batting line-up, Junior Dala might come in for Anrich Nortje, as the former has been in India for a while now. He played in four games against India A prior to the T20I series.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk/b), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar/Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (c/wkb), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjourn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi