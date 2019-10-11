India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Virat Kohli ends record-breaking day 2 with career-best 254

Image Source : AP Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates his double century during the second day of the cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune, India, Friday

On day when he broke his drought in Test cricket with his first century in 10 innings, first in 2019 and 26th overall, Virat Kohli not just went on to convert the triple-figure mark into a record-scripting seventh, but continued his dominance against the hapless South African attack to score his maiden 250 before summing up the day with an unbeaten score of 254 off 336 -- his career-best score. It was the 15th time that Kohli bettered his highest-individual score, which is the most by a player in their career.

Kohli seemed well en route to his maiden triple hundred with the Indian skipper scoring at an imperious rate of 8 runs per over post his double century, but with Ravindra Jadeja falling nine runs short of his second Test century, he decided to declare the innings at 601 for five.

En route to the mark, laced with 33 boundaries and two maximums, Kohli not just became the Indian skipper with the highest-individual score, betting his 243 against Sri Lanka in New Delhi in 2017/18 season, his unbeaten 254 is also the highest score among the famed 'Fab Four'. And with the knock, Kohli also surpassed England skipper Joe Root's tally of 7043 runs to become the highest-scoring Test run-getter among active players.

Earlier in the day, Kohli surpassed Sunil Gavaskar to become the fastest to 26th Test century before scoring his seventh double ton as he surpassed Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to become the Indian with most double tons in the format.