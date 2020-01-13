What happens when Virat Kohli faces Jasprit Bumrah in nets? Indian skipper responds

Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli

What happens when the world's best batsman faces the best bowler in the world? The answer would have been in videos all over social media now. But when they are part of the same team, it only remains in our curiosity. But on Monday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed what it is like facing Jasprit Bumrah in the nets during practice sessions.

Kohli revealed that only twice in the last four years he has managed to get out of the nets while not getting dismissed by Bumrah.

"Bumrah has been playing for the team over the last four years now. And this is only the second time that I left the nets having hit a few shots against him while not getting dismissed. One was Adelaide before the Test in 2018 and the other was today. And I am glad that it was the last ball of the net session because he ran back to his mark but I got out of the nets," said the 31-year-old on the eve of the opening ODI match of the three-game series against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli was, however, full of praise for the pacer and admitted that he is the kind of bowler who brings match intensity in the nets.

"It is a fun competition. According to me, he is the most skilful bowler across formats and he brings match intensity in the nets. He isn't shy of hitting us in the nets. And not every day you get to hit boundaries against him in the nets," he said before asking the reporters to ask for Bumrah's input on the duel.

India will begin their ODI series on January 14 in Mumbai. It is the last series of India's home season wherein they defeated South Africa and Bangladesh in T20Is and Tests before defeating West Indies in limited-overs series.