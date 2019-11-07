Former Karnataka players arrested on charges of spot fixing in KPL

Image Source : TWITTER PHOTO File photo of CM Gautam

Former Karnataka players CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi have been arrested on charges of spot-fixing in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) final. Gautam and Kazi represent the Bellary Tuskers. The team is led by Gautam in reports suggest that they allegedly accepted INR 20 lakh for "slow batting" in the summit clash against Hubli Tigers. In the end, the Tuskers lost by 8 runs.

The duo has also been alleged to have been involved in match-fixing in another match against the Bengaluru Blasters, a report in ESPNcricinfo suggests.

Their arrests come a day after Karnataka Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Nishant Shekhawat for allegedly playing the role of an intermediary between bookies and players. Till now, seven people have been arrested for fixing in the KPL -- with four of them being players. According to the CCB, more arrests are expected.

"CCB have made two important arrests in the KPL spot-fixing scandal," Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police, told ESPNcricinfo.

"Bellary team captain CM Gautum and Abrar Kazi arrested. They did spot-fixing in KPL 2019 finals between Hubli and Bellary. They were paid 20 lakhs for slow batting. Also, they fixed another match against the Bangalore team. Further investigation on and more arrests would be done," hed added.