Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, Match 31: Afghanistan aim to derail Bangladesh's campaign

Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 31, 2019 World Cup: Afghanistan, who gave India a run for their money, will be aiming to replicate that performance and earn their first win in the ongoing World Cup when they take on Bangladesh at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on Monday. After being comprehensively beaten in the first four games, Afghanistan came out with a much-improved performance against tournament favourites England and India. Bangladesh's batting has been a revelation in this World Cup and has relied mainly on Shakib al Hasan who is among the top five run-getters of the tournament. After hunting down a target of 322 against West Indies with ease, Bangladesh fought admirably in a 382-run chase against Australia, finishing with an impressive 333/8. However, it's their bowling which has undone the batsmen's work. They have conceded scores in excess of 320 in each of their last three completed games. And against a formidable Afghanistan bowling attack, Bangladesh's own bowlers will have to step up to make life easier for their batsmen. (Match Scorecard) (When and Where to watch - BAN vs AFG)

Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, Match 31: Toss at 3 PM

Brief Preview: Bangladesh have the chance to upset the odds and qualify for the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. However, in addition to winning all of their games, Mashrafe Mortaza's side will also have to rely on other teams doing them a favour. Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib said earlier in the press conference that they'll aim to upset the Bangladesh side, which has built it up nicely for an aggressive game at Southampton. The weather is expected to be warm. The dryness of the pitch is expected to bring spin into play, much like it did during the game between India and Afghanistan. (FULL PREVIEW)