Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, Match 31: Watch BAN vs AFG live match Online on Hotstar, Star Sports 1, 2

Eager to keep the semi-final hopes alive, a desperate Bangladesh will have their work cut out when they take on a spirited Afghanistan in a do-or-die World Cup encounter here Monday. England's defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka on Friday breathed air into Bangladesh's hopes of securing a semifinal berth and the 'Tigers' will be keen on making the most of the situation starting with a win over bottom-placed Afghanistan. The Mashrafe Mortaza -led side, which is currently placed at sixth spot with five points, has batted pretty well so far in the tournament. On the other hand, Afghanistan, who are still in search of their maiden win in the tournament, will be drawing a lot of positives from their previous game against India. The Afghans fell agonisingly short of India's target, losing by 11 runs on Saturday. But the team will take a lot of confidence from the fact that they restricted the famed Indian batting unit to 224 for 8. (Match Scorecard) (Live updates - BAN vs AFG)

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, live from Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton:

What are the squads for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup Match 31?

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Aftab Alam, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Ikram Alikhil.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun.