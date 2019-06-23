Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup: Shaheen, Sohail back as Pakistan opt to bat

Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup: Follow the live updates of Match 30, PAK vs SA on India TV.

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup: Pakistan still has a chance to climb the standings to the semifinal positions, even though it's a long shot. After South Africa, the Pakistanis play New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Of all four opponents, only Afghanistan is below them. "Pakistan plays better under pressure," fast bowler Wahab Riaz says. To soothe critical fans at home after the demoralizing defeat to India last Sunday, he adds, "We will qualify for the semifinals." Unlike Pakistan, South Africa is all but out. It was telling that after losing to New Zealand on Wednesday and told by a journalist his side was still in semifinals contention, captain Faf du Plessis said, "Are we?" South Africa would have to win its three remaining games against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and defending champion Australia and hope a lot of other teams don't win a bunch of games, including top-four sides New Zealand, England and India. (When and Where to Watch - PAK vs SA) (Match Scorecard)

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

14.35 IST: TOSS! Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bat first against South Africa. Two changes for the side, as Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali sit out for Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi.

Brief Preview: Having mustered just three points from six games, South Africa are all but out of the tournament while Pakistan might still sneak into the semifinals, provided they win their remaining four games and other results go in their favour. However, following Pakistan's heavy loss against India on June 16, not many of their supporters have any hopes left from their struggling side. It is not a surprise that the fans have shown little restraint in their criticism of the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side and stories of factionalism have surfaced from nowhere. (FULL PREVIEW)