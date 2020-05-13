Babar Azam appointed Pakistan's new ODI captain, to lead limited-overs side in 2020-21 season

Image Source : AP File image of Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named Babar Azam as the nation's new ODI captain, replacing former incumbent Sarafarz Ahmed. He will now lead Pakistan's limited-overs side in the 2020-21 season.

PCB made the announcement while disclosing the list of centrally contracted players.

PCB confirmed through a media release that while Azahar Ali will remain the captain of Pakistan's Test side, Babar has been handed the extra responsibility of leading the ODI side besides already being the T20I captain.

“I want to congratulate Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for getting captaincy extensions. This is absolutely the right decision as they also require certainty and clarity on their future roles. I am sure they will now start looking to the future and start planning so that they can build sides that can perform at the expected levels," National team chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.

In the impending season, Pakistan are slated to play two T20Is in Ireland (July), three Tests and three T20Is in England (July-September), three ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa (October), three ODIs and three T20Is at home against Zimbabwe (November), two tests and three T20Is in New Zealand (December), two Tests and three T20Is at home against South Africa (January 2021) and two Tests and three T20Is in Zimbabwe (April 2021).

Moreover, Pakistan will also be part of the Asia Cup T20 tournament and the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2020 in Australia.

