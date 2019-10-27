Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner lights up birthday with maiden T20I century

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner lights up birthday with maiden T20I century

David Warner roared back to form in international cricket with a sparkling century on his 33rd birthday as Australia posted 233/2 from their 20 overs against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

This was Warner's first century in international cricket after a forgettable tour of England, where he was regularly troubled by Stuart Broad in the Ashes series that Australia retained after the five-match series ended tied on two apiece.

Warner accumulated 95 runs from 10 innings as the Englishmen got the better of him on every outing possible. However, after a first-class century against Queensland for New South Wales, Warner has continued the form in the first T20I against the Sri Lankans.

Batting first, Warner and captain Aaron Finch took the Lankan bowlers to the cleaners. The duo put on 122 for the first wicket before Finch fell for 64 in the penultimate ball of the 11th over.

But, there was no stopping Warner.

Warner reached his fifty off 28 balls with a six off Kasun Rajitha in the 10th over, in which the Sri Lankan conceded 25 runs. Once Finch got out, he was accompanied by Glenn Maxwell, who also joined in on the act and the duo inflicted absolute carnage at the Oval.

However, Warner slowed down as Maxwell stepped foot on the accelerator and finally reached his first T20I hundred off 56 balls on the last ball of the Australian innings as they posted a mammoth 233 at the loss of two wickets.

David Warner doubles his birthday celebrations with a maiden T20I 💯



He brings up his century on the last ball of the innings!#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/3vgklhKb0t — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2019

The 33-year-old slammed 10 boundaries and four sixes in his 56-ball stay at the crease.

This was Warner's first century in T20Is but eighth overall in the shortest format of the game.