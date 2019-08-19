At the top! Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur rule Women's Cricket Super League in England

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Indian women's batting stars, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have been in sublime form at the Women's Cricket Super League in England.

Yesterday, Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana smashed her second consecutive half-century in the T20 competition for Western Storm, as she led the side to victory against Lancashire Thunder on Saturday with a 72 off just 43 deliveries. Mandhana hit 9 fours and two sixes during the innings.

In the previous game, the Indian star scored 70 off 47 balls, adding 133 runs for the first-wicket partnership to guide her side to an easy 9-wicket win over Yorkshire Diamonds.

It comes as no surprise that Mandhana is currently the highest run-scorer in the league, with 235 runs in 6 matches at an impressive strike-rate of 145.

Following her is Indian women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur, with 210 runs in as many games. Harmanpreet was on the opposing side (Lancashire Thunder) to Mandhana's in yesterday's game and also scored a half-century.

She has been thoroughly consistent for the Thunder barring the first game of the league, in which she was dismissed for 1. She has registered scores of 58*, 30, 37, 34 and 50 since.

The fates of both the sides, however, have been contrasting. While Mandhana's Western Storm are yet to lose a game, Harmanpreet's Lancashire Thunder have failed to register a single win.

Thunder lost five and tied one, while Western Storm are comfortably at the top of the table with 26 points.