Asia XI vs World XI in Bangladesh, 2020: Date, venue, timing announced

The much-awaited schedule of the match between Asia XI and World XI has been announced along with the venue and the timing. The two-match event will be played in the T20 format and has been scheduled to commemorate 100th anniversary of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to reports, the first match will be played on March 18 and the other will be played on March 21 and the venue for both the matches is the Shre-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The squad, however, for both the teams, is yet to be announced. Although, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh Geroge had confirmed back in December that five Indian players will be part of the Asia XI side. And Pakistan cricketers are unlikely to participate in the contest.

“There were some discussions in this regard during the Pink Ball Test in Kolkata. It looks unlikely that India and Pakistan players will feature in the same Asian XI team. It will depend on Sourav as he will have discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board,” George had told PTI in December.

Here is the schedule of Asia XI vs World XI in Bangladesh, 2020:

1st T20I: March 18, Wednesday at 6:00 PM IST at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

2nd T20I: March 21, Saturday at 6:00 PM IST at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka