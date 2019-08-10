'Aram Se': Jonty Rhodes sends heartwarming message to Suresh Raina after knee surgery

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery in Amsterdam which would rule him out of the initial stages of India's domestic season and Jonty Rhodes had a special message for the player.

Veteran batsman Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery which would keep him out of the most part of India's upcoming domestic season. Raina had surgery in Amsterdam in The Netherlands.

Raina is set to miss at least four to six weeks of action.

"Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 week of rehab for recovery," the BCCI said in a tweet.

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes had a heartwarming message for Raina. Taking to Twitter, Rhodes advised the Indian cricketer to listen to his body, using the hashtag "#AramSe."

"@ImRaina u have been an inspiration to so many with your incredible work ethic over your career, especially these last couple of years. Listen to your body now my friend - knowing u, u will want to be out training tomorrow #aramse," wrote the South African.

Suresh Raina last played for the national team in the tour to England last year, where he featured in the T20I and ODI series.