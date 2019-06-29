2019 World Cup: Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep ruled out of WC with chickenpox, Rajitha called as replacement

Saturday, June 29, 2019
     
Pradeep, who took a match-winning four-wicket haul against Afghanistan on June 4, could only play in three out of the seven games Sri Lanka have played so far.

New Delhi Published on: June 29, 2019 20:25 IST
Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Pradeep was on Saturday ruled out of the World Cup due to chickenpox and Kasun Rajitha was named his replacement.

Pradeep, who took a match-winning four-wicket haul against Afghanistan on June 4, could only play in three out of the seven games Sri Lanka have played so far. His last game was against England on June 21 when Sri Lanka stunned the home team. 

"The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Kasun Rajitha as a replacement player for Nuwan Pradeep in the Sri Lanka squad for the remainder of the tournament," said the ICC in a release.

Rajitha has played six Tests, six ODIs and five T20s taking 35 wickets across formats.

