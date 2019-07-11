2019 World Cup: Mitchell Starc breaks Glenn McGrath's record for highest wickets in a World Cup

Image Source : AP Mitchell Starc overtook Glenn McGrath to become the highest wicket-taker in a single World Cup edition in the ongoing semifinal between Australia and England.

Mitchell Starc broke his fellow countryman Glenn McGrath's record for the highest wickets in a single World Cup campaign during the ongoing semifinal between Australia and England.

McGrath took 26 wickets in the 2007 edition of the tournament, which was a tournament record.

Starc dismissed Jonny Bairstow during the second innings of the game to go past the 'Pigeon'.

The Aussie left-arm pacer has been in brilliant form throughout the World Cup, taking two five-wicket hauls, and two four-wicket hauls in the tournament so far. The bowler is yet to remain wicket-less in a game in the current edition.

However, even as Starc dismissed Bairstow to take his 27th wicket of the tournament, an Aussie-win looks incredibly difficult, barring an upset. The English bowlers were impressive in the first innings, dismissing Australia on 223.

Chasing a significantly lower target on the batting-friendly surface, the English openers piled up 124 runs for the first wicket inside the first twenty overs. With a considerably long tail, England seem to be cruising towards a place in the World Cup final.

Earlier, New Zealand defeated India in the first semifinal by 18 runs in Manchester.